Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
3-months free
Find out why
Close
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - URU vs FRA - Uruguay Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
6M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Statistics
Add translations
122
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
123
5
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
6
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 21 minutes ago
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - BRA vs BEL- Belgium Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
1,018 watching
Live now
PELÉ - FIFA Classic Player
- Duration: 6:13.
FIFATV
2,008,662 views
6:13
Uruguay v France - PROMO!
- Duration: 0:47.
FIFATV
15,843 views
New
0:47
Brazil v Belgium - PROMO!
- Duration: 0:45.
FIFATV
14,890 views
New
0:45
#TBT - Diego MARADONA - FIFA Classic Player
- Duration: 6:14.
FIFATV
2,651,381 views
6:14
Colombia v England - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 56
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
9,784,729 views
New
2:11
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - URU vs FRA - France Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 35:48.
FIFATV
5,496 views
New
35:48
Belgium v Japan - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 54
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
12,159,284 views
New
2:11
Gareth SOUTHGATE - Post Match Interview - MATCH 56
- Duration: 2:43.
FIFATV
112,619 views
New
2:43
The most memorable match of 2010
- Duration: 6:20.
FIFATV
5,351,774 views
6:20
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - BRA vs BEL- Brazil Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 34:03.
FIFATV
73,476 views
New
34:03
The man who famously intimidated Maradona
- Duration: 6:25.
FIFATV
293,136 views
6:25
Brazil v Mexico - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 53
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
15,278,638 views
New
2:11
France v Argentina - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 50
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
15,290,053 views
New
2:11
Sweden v Switzerland - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 55
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
5,893,197 views
New
2:11
Uruguay v Russia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 33
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
7,713,751 views
2:11
TOP 10 GOALS: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 5:05.
FIFATV
19,057,919 views
5:05
Uruguay v Portugal - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 49
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
17,163,523 views
New
2:11
Before Cristiano, there was just Ronaldo…(EXCLUSIVE)
- Duration: 4:46.
FIFATV
1,061,507 views
4:46
Goal-line technology put to the test
- Duration: 9:02.
FIFATV
3,836,451 views
9:02
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...