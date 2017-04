Published on Apr 4, 2017

Some workers have been implanted with microchips that allow the companies that employ them to track their every move. Swedish company Epicenter will embed a chip into about 150 workers, so bosses can monitor toilet breaks and how long they work. The workers volunteered to have the microchip, which is about as big as a grain of rice, implanted for free.



