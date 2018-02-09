The White Helmets Are A Propaganda Construct

Published on Feb 9, 2018

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: corbettreport.com/whitehelmets

Contrary to what its multi-million dollar international PR campaign would have you believe, the "White Helmets" are not a group of volunteer search-and-rescue workers that sprang spontaneously out of the Syrian soil. When you peel back the layers of foreign financing and reveal the foreign intelligence operatives and murky lobbying groups at the heart of the organization, what you find is that the White Helmets are, in fact, a propaganda construct.

