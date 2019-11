Published on Nov 27, 2019

The Chinese sports icon who recently had to endure an 11-hour public hearing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), tells the world what happened on the night when three doping testers knocked on his door.

Why did the anti-doping watchdog still bring the case to CAS after the global swimming body cleared Sun's name?

Is Sun in the right?

Does he have enough evidence to prove himself innocent?

Will he be able to defend his titles at Tokyo 2020?