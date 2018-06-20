More Fun At The Fan Fest!

FIFATV
4M
1,169 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 20, 2018

Want to meet fans from across the world and share the party that is the FIFA World Cup? The FIFA Fan Fest's in Russia's eleven host cities are the place to do it!

Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018

Match highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDY1N...

More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.fifa.com

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to