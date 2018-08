Published on Aug 24, 2018

Japan defeated Spain 3-1 to win their first-ever FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup crown in Vannes on Friday evening. This result at France 2018 keeps the trophy in Asia after Korea DPR won the title two years ago in Papua New Guinea.



