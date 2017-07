Published on Jul 3, 2017

Tchaikovsky - Swan Lake - Sochi 2014 Opening Ceremony



Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake is one of the most iconic pieces of classical music in history. The beautiful interpretation during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony representing the peace doves is one to be remembered forever.



Discover all of the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies here: http://bit.ly/2tcllNL



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5