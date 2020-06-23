'Love Is Blind' Star Mark Cuevas Caught CHEATING On Girlfriend LC!

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 23, 2020
All thanks to a Reddit thread, Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas was just exposed online for cheating.The hit Netflix reality series Love Is Blind became a massive pop culture phenomenon back in March as fans were intrigued by its new spin on ‘blind dates’.Although some unlucky couples left the show empty handed, some couples actually did find love in a VERY hopeless place.. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_Tfu...