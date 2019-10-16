Michael Phelps - All EIGHT Gold Medal Races at Bejing 2008! | Athlete Highlights

Published on Oct 16, 2019

Enjoy this look back at Michael Phelps' historic performance at the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing, China.



Before Phelps became the most decorated Olympian of all time, he set the record for the single most Gold medals at any single Olympic Games, the USA swimmer finished with 8 Gold medals at the Beijing 2008 Games.



