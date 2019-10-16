Michael Phelps - All EIGHT Gold Medal Races at Bejing 2008! | Athlete Highlights

Olympic
3.86M
873 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 16, 2019

Enjoy this look back at Michael Phelps' historic performance at the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing, China.

Before Phelps became the most decorated Olympian of all time, he set the record for the single most Gold medals at any single Olympic Games, the USA swimmer finished with 8 Gold medals at the Beijing 2008 Games.

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to