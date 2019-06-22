Egypt’s security in full swing to secure Africa Cup of Nations

Published on Jun 22, 2019

The African Nations Championship 2019 kicked off on Friday night in Cairo International Stadium

Millions of Egyptians, Arab and African football fans will set their eyes to the match till July 19th

Egyptian security forces are spread around the country to secure the tournament.

All the stadiums are equipped with cameras to monitor and contain any riots or frictions between fans.

Egypt will host the tournament for the fifth time in its history.

The matches will take place at stadiums in Cairo, Alexandria, Ismailia, and Suez Canal governorates.