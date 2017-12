Published on Dec 26, 2017

Romania’s Nadia Comaneci scored the first perfect 10 in gymnastics at the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games and became a legend. Now, together with her Olympic champion husband Bart Conner, she is finding a new thrill coaching young gymnasts and helping people in her homeland.



These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations?

