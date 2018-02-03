Learn more
Trending Gold 360° S1 • E2

Power On Powder: Ilka Stuhec and Luca Aerni go Full Speed | Trending Gold 360°

Olympic
2.1M
1,496 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 3, 2018

Join Ilka and Luca as they meet on slopes in Italy and then experience what it’s like to tackle the mountain as a reigning world champion.

Experience the thrills and spills of being a top winter Olympic hopeful in immersive 360 VR as they prepare for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games: http://bit.do/TGEN

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to