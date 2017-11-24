FIFA Legends Think Tank: football heroes have their say on the future of the game

Published on Nov 24, 2017

Forty former leading players and coaches convened in London on the morning of The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony for the third edition of the FIFA Legends Think Tank: a three-hour session with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and representatives of the FIFA’s senior management to discuss the current state of the game and, most importantly, its future.



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?

list=PLCGIzmTE4d0j3RdXgQSv2EcGASs0xP7qi



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom