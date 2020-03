Published on Mar 31, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#JoanneTrattoria #LADYGAGA # JoeGermanotta





After her father’s desperate plea for donations to help pay his restaurant staff amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Lady Gaga is allegedly mortified & Humiliated to learn about his antics amid sudden backlash from fans.So if you haven’t already, a major ‘happy birthday’ is in order for Lady Gaga.



Only it wasn’t exactly the happiest celebration as she learned about her father’s desperate cry to fans to help pay his restaurant staff amid business shutdowns due to the virus outbreak.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad