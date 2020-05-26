How to Increase the Power of Your Javelin Throw ft. Kara Winger | Olympians' Tips

Published on May 26, 2020

This time, US-American Javelin Athlete Kara Winger shows us how to throw the Javelin with the whole body and how to increase the power of the throw. She is a Team USA Javelin Thrower and Olympic Athlete of Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016 - Enjoy watching!



Don't forget these Tips:

1) Good Posture

2) Weight shifts back onto your back leg

3) Smooth transitions and efficient runway movement



