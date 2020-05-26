How to Increase the Power of Your Javelin Throw ft. Kara Winger | Olympians' Tips

Published on May 26, 2020

This time, US-American Javelin Athlete Kara Winger shows us how to throw the Javelin with the whole body and how to increase the power of the throw. She is a Team USA Javelin Thrower and Olympic Athlete of Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016 - Enjoy watching!

Don't forget these Tips:
1) Good Posture
2) Weight shifts back onto your back leg
3) Smooth transitions and efficient runway movement

Learn how to improve your game from the best athletes in the world with Olympians' Tips:

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end:

