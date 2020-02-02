How NFL darling Sam Gordon became a pioneer for women in Football!

Published on Feb 2, 2020

At 9, Samantha "Sam" Gordon became an internet sensation with highlights of her running around, over, and through an all-boys American football league. Now at 16, she is using her unique status in many different ways to fuel her own success, as well as fight for others.



Sam is an advocate for equality in sport, describing it as "our [NFL] Super Bowl" and is hoping to make the Olympics in soccer. Follow her story, also detailing for the first time how opioid use ravaged her family when she was just 4.



