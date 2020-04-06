#lilhuddy #charlidamelio #tiktok

Lil Huddy RESPONDS To Cheating On Charli D'Amelio!

Clevver News
4.66M
2,826 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#lilhuddy #charlidamelio #tiktok

Tik Tok stars Chase Hudson AKA Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio have been pretty quiet about their relationship lately. And now, Chase finally spoke out about those rumors that he cheated on Charli. Even Charli’s mom had some things to say about the rumors!

It seems like 2020 is the year of Tik Tok drama, along with many other things of course… but the feuds between these Tik Tokkers are pretty much unavoidable on the internet these days.

Whether it’s ‘who’s the REAL co-founder of the Hype House’ or ‘who dropped what diss track about who’, the tea just keeps getting hotter and hotter.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to