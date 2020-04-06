Lil Huddy RESPONDS To Cheating On Charli D'Amelio!

Published on Apr 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#lilhuddy #charlidamelio #tiktok



Tik Tok stars Chase Hudson AKA Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio have been pretty quiet about their relationship lately. And now, Chase finally spoke out about those rumors that he cheated on Charli. Even Charli’s mom had some things to say about the rumors!



It seems like 2020 is the year of Tik Tok drama, along with many other things of course… but the feuds between these Tik Tokkers are pretty much unavoidable on the internet these days.



Whether it’s ‘who’s the REAL co-founder of the Hype House’ or ‘who dropped what diss track about who’, the tea just keeps getting hotter and hotter.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad