Lost Cantonese Street Food, Gai Yong Yu Tou (鸡蓉鱼肚)

Published on Sep 18, 2019

Dawei, Steph's Dad, has been wanting to show you guys this one for a while. It's a soup - Gai Yong Yu Tou - that used to be sold by vendors in Guangzhou in the 1920s and 30s... the idea is that puffed fried pig skin is meant to mimic the texture of fish stomach.



This dish that means so much to Dawei that I (Chris) just couldn't bring myself to narrate for him. So in this video he'll be teaching you directly, which... was challenging to edit. Very different than what we're used to - apologies if it gets a bit confusing in places.



So if you're making it yourself, definitely check out the written recipe link in the Reddit post which'll be up at the usual time, ~8pm EST.



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shenzhen, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last nine years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!