Hot spring of Roman era hot spot for tourists

Published on Jun 17, 2019

Tunisia's seaside town of Korbous in north-eastern province Nabeul is known for a hot spring of 2000 years history.
With a water temperature of 60 degrees and rich minerals, it has attracted millions of tourists. Mixing with sea water, the hot spring has a mild temperature for bathing.
It can also treat rheumatism, skin diseases and some gynecological diseases.
The history of the hot spring in can date back to the Roman era.
Ancient Romans often came to Korbous by boat and enjoyed the hot spring's water.
Every year, Tunisia attracts tourists as it is the 2nd largest spa and thalassotherapy resort in the world.

