The moments that matter to modern China: Beijing and beyond 5/5

Published on Oct 2, 2019

In the final episode of The moments that matter to modern China, Xinhua Special heads to Beijing where the country celebrates the great strides of the past seven decades with a huge anniversary parade.

98 years ago, the Party took its first steps toward a new future for China by holding a meeting in secret. Today, the pomp and pageantry of the parade celebrates the rise of China and it's people - but is also a reminder of the old adage - that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.'

Happy birthday China - here's to another 70 years!