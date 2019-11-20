#hongkong #hongkongprotest #polyU

Hong Kong Police Lay Siege to University Students

China Uncensored
901K
7,371 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 20, 2019

Hong Kong Police have stepped it up. They’ve laid siege to multiple universities, like Polytechnic University of Hong Kong, known as PolyU. And threatened to use deadly force.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
__
© All Rights Reserved.

#hongkong #hongkongprotest #polyU tear gas

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to