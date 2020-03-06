Kylie Jenner SLAMMED For Acting Like A Wannabe Beyoncé!

Published on Mar 6, 2020

Another day, another reason why Kylie Jenner is being dragged through the mud by critics -- this time around after posting an apparently unrecognizable photo looking like Khloe Kardashian and according to fans trying to be Beyonce… The things we read on the internet…



H Friday -- congrats, we’ve made it to the weekend!



But maybe it’s a not-so-happy Friday for Kylie Jenner, who is once again being dragged by fans for her latest photo shoot.



So we all know that Kylie is known for serving looks on the daily.



Whether she’s in the car, on vacation, running errands, let’s just say she can basically serve up looks in her sleep.





