Published on Apr 4, 2018

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/mlk



On April 4, 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King delivered a passionate speech at Riverside Church in New York staking out his opposition to the war in Vietnam. One year later to the day, he was assassinated. Now, 50 years after that fateful day, the truth about the assassination of Dr. King can finally be told.