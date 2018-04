Published on Apr 14, 2018

I was going to be on Press TV for 30 minutes but some sort of hacking occurred and I could not access Skype and only had a few minutes to try and say what I feel compelled to say as we sit on the verge of World War III. Let us realise that we can and will create a better world when we come into the power that is inherent in us.