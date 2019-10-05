#Stuttgart2019

Sam Mikulak is ready for the World Championships in Stuttgart | Top Performers

Published on Oct 5, 2019

After a disappointing Olympic debut at London 2012, the American gymnast, Sam Mikulak, has persevered through the ups and downs – particularly on the international stage. Now, Mikulak is ready to find the top of the podium at the World Championships in #Stuttgart2019.

