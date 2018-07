Published on Jul 27, 2018

In the last episode of Earth from Space of the season, Sentinel-2 takes us to the famous resort coastal strip on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula.



Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios.



See also http://www.esa.int/spaceinimages/Imag... to download the image.



★ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/ESAsubscribe