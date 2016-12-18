MATCH 8: Real Madrid vs Kashima Antlers - FCWC 2016

Published on Dec 18, 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick as Real Madrid claimed their second FIFA Club World Cup crown after defeating J.League champions Kashima Antlers in extra-time at the International Stadium Yokohama.



Los Blancos, who tasted victory at Morocco 2014, were made to work hard for their world title by a spirited Kashima. After Karim Benzema opened the scoring on nine minutes, a Gaku Shibasaki double fired the Asian side into a dramatic second-half lead.



But the UEFA Champions League winners kept their composure and, after Ronaldo restored parity with a penalty on the hour mark, the Portugal superstar inspired his side to victory with two extra-time goals.