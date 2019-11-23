The biggest gymnastics stage ahead of Tokyo 2020 | All Around Episode 4

Published on Nov 23, 2019

In the fourth episode of All Around: the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships like never seen before! Chen Yile is back with the Chinese national team removing all doubts about her injury recovery; Angelina Melnikova stuns the world with her performance and medals; and Morgan Hurd, hurting at home in Delaware, starts prepping for a comeback.



All Around is the Olympic Channel’s first Original gymnastics documentary series, with new episodes released monthly until Tokyo 2020. Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/AllAround_EN



