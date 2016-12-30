CIA, White House owe US people proof of Russian role in US election – whistleblower John Kiriakou

Published on Dec 30, 2016

The US unveiled the new sanctions after the release of a joint FBI and Homeland Security report. However, the joint report put together by the Department of National Security and the FBI contains a disclaimer. It says the information in the document cannot be confirmed, and is for informational purposes only. John Kiriakou, a former CIA agent, turned whistleblower, says Washington must present solid proof or admit the allegations are politically motivated.



