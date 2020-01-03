Demi Lovato REACTS To Ex Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement!

Published on Jan 3, 2020

Demi Lovato's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama just announced his engagement to another woman and apparently Demi is taking the news very well. Which already makes her more mature than about 90% of people I know because no one wants to hear their ex is engaged.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and welp, new year, same old people being upset about celebrities’ personal lives.



This time, Lovatics are upset that her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama proposed to his girlfriend of around one year, Amanda Pacheco.



Obviously, he never proposed to Demi when they spent six years together, but also, that’s no one’s business.



Wilmer shared the news on his Instagram with this adorable post and wrote quote, ““It’s just us now” 01-01-2020”



And can we talk about that ring for a second?! DAMN it is stunning. Good work Wilmer.



And the comment section of his post had many congratulations, but also many negative opinions like these.



One person wrote quote, “nope u supposed to end up w demi”



Another said quote, “Damn and 6 years w Demi and she got nothing, saddddd”



And another wrote quote, “So, you didn’t see yourself getting down to one knee to Demi Lovato?”



But despite the outcry, Demi is reportedly completely fine with Wilmer and Amanda’s decision to get married.



According to an E! News source, Demi is content with how she and Wilmer ended things in 2016 and wishes him nothing but the best.



When they broke up, they released a joint statement that said quote, “We will always be supportive of one another,” and it seems that Demi still feels this way.



The source said quote, “She’s happy for Wilmer if he’s happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love. They will always be friends and have a special place in each other’s hearts.”



But the source also went on to say that Demi has known for a while that Wilmer wasn’t the one she was supposed to end up with. However; Demi did admit that she still loved him back in 2018!



The source said quote, “But she also realized he wasn’t going to be her life partner and she’s known that for a while. She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best though.”



And I am so here for this! The past can be in the past. Just because someone dated for 6 years doesn’t mean they are going to marry that person. It’s ok to move on!



But Demi and Wilmer were last photographed getting lunch together in February 2018, where they sparked some hope amongst fans that they could get back together.



But that started to fade away when Wilmer started dating Amanda about a year ago, so it didn’t seem like a reconciliation between Demi and Wilmer was going to happen.



But Demi has also moved on romantically and was recently in a relationship of her own.



She was dating model Austin Wilson for a few months before they called it quits.



The two let us know about their relationship when they went social media official late last year, But they broke up just before the holidays and Demi deleted the photos with him off her Insta and Austin unfollowed her.



And we are just happy that Demi is healthy and strong and doing what she does best, writing new songs.



We can’t wait to hear them!



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



Were you surprised to see Wilmer engaged after a year, when he dated Demi for 6 years? Did you still want them to get back together or do you think it’s best when the past stays in the past?



Let me know down in the comments below.



