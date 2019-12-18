Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Together Again To Co-Parent Stormi For The Holidays!

Published on Dec 18, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



T’was the week before Christmas. And in all her glory. Kylie Jenner was prepping. A nice Christmas for Stormi. The Jordans were wrapped. In a box by the tree. In the hopes that Travis Scott. would not try to flee. What’s up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and I hope you’re snuggled up by the fire for this next story, because it’s a tale as old as time. It’s a heartwarming tale of the modern family and what they’ll do to make sure their daughter has the best, billion dollar life possible. And they’re doing a good job already. This is Stormi’s second Christmas, and her first where her parents are split up. But thanks to them, she’ll get to spend her holidays with both of her parents in one house. A source close to the former couple told TMZ that Kylie and Travis will be spending Christmas together in Los Angeles as a family, because both parents want to be there for Sormi when she opens presents on Christmas morning.Apparently, Stormi is old enough where she’s beginning to understand the importance of Christmas and family, and Kylie and Travis want to make the holiday even more special by being there together for her. We already knew that they were planning on celebrating the holidays together, as that’s been their plan all along. And in fact, they already made sure to do some Halloween and Thanksgiving activities together during the past couple months. In mid-October, Travis reportedly spent a couple days at Kylie’s house in Calabasas. And during the time that he spent there, the three of them went to a pumpkin patch where the old couple acted as each other’s photographers.

It’s important to note that they didn’t take any pictures together, just with Stormi. They also spent Thanksgiving together just last month, celebrating at Kylie’s home in Calabasas. Sources say that their Thanksgiving was, quote, “super chill and fun, and they’re confident the good vibes will be flowing once again on Christmas”.And from Kylie’s latest adorable video of Stormi… the little one is very happy!There were rumors that the two were planning on getting back together, but it seems like that hasn’t panned out… yet. But who knows. Maybe we’ll get a Christmas miracle. And when Rise and Shine hit the internet and was all the rage for a week in October, Kylie posted videos of Stormi dancing along to the hit song. And Travis Scott was there too, in the comments, saying “wild” with heart eye emojis.You probably saw the video of Kylie singing Rise and Shine at Justin and Hailey’s art auction the other day.Justin and Jaden Smith absolutely LOSt their minds hearing her, as anybody who is lucky enough to see this would do. But the rest of us might not be so lucky. Thats because Kylie sang her famous line at the Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Party, where she said that’s the last time she sings it “for free”.Good luck with that, Kylie! She already tried to trademark the saying “rise and shine”, but it didn’t really pan out for her. Guess we’re leaving that meme in 2019. Besides rumors of their reconciliation, there are other dating rumors surrounding them now too. Like the rumors that Kylie is dating Drake.



Sure, the beginning of those rumors stem back years - when Kylie was just 17 years old and drake was 28And when Kylie was just 20, even Kris said that she wanted her youngest daughter to date the super famous Canadian rapper.

But now, two years later, it looks like Kylie might be taking her mom’s dating advice.It started at Drake’s birthday party in October. A source said that Kylie “spent the most time near Drake and his friends. Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection.”They have been friends for a long time. Drake performed at Kylie’s Sweet 16 back in 2013.

He’s also rumored to have dated both Kim and Kendall Jenner, though both of those claims have been left unfounded. But news that he is now getting cozy with Kylie comes just a few months after her split from her long-term relationship with Travis Scott.And Kylie isn’t the only younger girl that Drake has been rumored to be friendly with this year. Both 15 year old Millie Bobby Brown and freshly turned 18 year old Billie Eilish have said in the past few months that Drake texts them fairly regularly.But whether they’re dating or not, Travis doesn’t seem too worried. When asked about Kylie and Drake’s potential romance, a source close to Travis said “Travis harbors no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends.”Well, I certainly hope not. Drake and Travis were friends in the past as well.









For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr