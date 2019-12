Published on Dec 5, 2019

Exercise: start in a standing position on the goal line, with the ball held at pelvis height. Roll the ball to the right, follow it and pick it up. Return to the goal line, jogging backwards, and roll the ball in another direction.



Key points:

• Focus is on gripping technique

• Hips to be kept below shoulders when bending forwards to gather ball



Repetitions: Three of the full sequence.