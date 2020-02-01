Lausanne2020 - Closing Ceremony | Winter Youth Olympic Games 2020

Loading...
The third Winter Youth Olympic Games took place from 9th to 22nd January in Lausanne. Enjoy the ending of a fantastic event and watch the full Closing Ceremony.Relive more streams from Lausanne2020 here:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔http://oly.ch/SubscribeVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com📷 OIS/ Jed Leicester
