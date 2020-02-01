#Lausanne2020 - Closing Ceremony | Winter Youth Olympic Games 2020

Published on Feb 1, 2020

The third Winter Youth Olympic Games took place from 9th to 22nd January in Lausanne. Enjoy the ending of a fantastic event and watch the full Closing Ceremony.

📷 OIS/ Jed Leicester

