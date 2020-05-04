China and the United Nations: A New World Order | Anders Corr

China Uncensored
1.26M
18,640 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 4, 2020

China has been gradually gaining control of the United Nations, to exert its influence on a new world order. Perhaps most transparent is how the Chinese Communist Party got the World Health Organization to shut out Taiwan and praise the CCP's response to the coronavirus pandemic that spread from Wuhan, China. But the Belt and Road, talks on climate change and global warming, and much more are part of China's Plan. Joining me today is Anders Corr. He's the Publisher of the Journal of Political Risk and principal at Corr Analytics.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.


covid 19 economy

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to