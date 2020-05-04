China and the United Nations: A New World Order | Anders Corr

Published on May 4, 2020

China has been gradually gaining control of the United Nations, to exert its influence on a new world order. Perhaps most transparent is how the Chinese Communist Party got the World Health Organization to shut out Taiwan and praise the CCP's response to the coronavirus pandemic that spread from Wuhan, China. But the Belt and Road, talks on climate change and global warming, and much more are part of China's Plan. Joining me today is Anders Corr. He's the Publisher of the Journal of Political Risk and principal at Corr Analytics.



