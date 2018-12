Published on Dec 8, 2018

When Ahmad Abughaush won Jordan’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in 2016, he instantly became an icon for his fellow countrymen.



The powerful stories behind the first and only Olympic medal won by a country: https://bit.ly/2yLbmzm



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com