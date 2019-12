Published on Dec 20, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Hosts Sussan Mourad and Erin Robinson sit down with the director of Fashion & Beauty at YouTube, Derek Blasberg. Derek breaks down all the iconic style moments of 2019 and dishes some inside deets on his friendship with Emma Chamberlain, Gigi Hadid ripping her pants and hanging out with Shawn Mendes at the MET Ball!



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/erinrobinson