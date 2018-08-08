Netherlands v. Ghana - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 - Match 10

Netherlands moved to within touching distance of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 quarter-finals after earning a 4-0 win over Ghana to maintain their 100 per cent start in Group A.

