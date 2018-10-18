Published on Oct 18, 2018

After sharing her battle with leukemia, Sadie Keller, now cancer-free, founded a non-profit giving gifts to children and fighting from Congress to the White House for more pediatric cancer research funding.

11-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Starts Foundation To Help Other Children Fight Back | NBC Nightly News