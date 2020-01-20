Celebrities CELEBRATE Martin Luther King Jr.

Published on Jan 20, 2020

Today is Martin Luther King Day and many celebrities have honored Martin Luther King, Jr. on social media by sharing their support and saluting his legacy.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and today we take a moment to commemorate and honor the work that the late, great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did during the Civil Rights Movement.And I know a lot of you aren’t in school today so let me give you a little history lesson.Before his tragic assasination in 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.And his legacy has only gained momentum throughout the years as activists, everyday citizens, and celebrities fight against inequality through non-violent activism.MLK was a pioneer who paved the way for all the marches and non-violent protests we see today.And celebs have honored Martin Luther King Jr. on social media over the years, showing their support for everything he stands for and how important his messages still are in this day and age.Zendaya shared this pic of her standing where the March on Washington took place and wrote quote, “Thank you Dr. King”And Ciara shared a pic of Dr. King in that same spot writing quote, “Today We Celebrate You. Thankful For All You've Done. Thank You! #MLK Day.”Gigi Hadid also tweeted saying quote, “This is something I am so dedicated to. In honor of #MLK let's never forget it's so much easier to LOVE!”And other celebs quoted Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic I Have a Dream speech.Lady Gaga tweeted saying quote, “With this faith, we will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together, #IHaveADream”J Lo. wrote, “This is our hope, and this is the faith that I go back to the South with. #IHaveADream”Tyler Oakley said quote, “to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together, #IHaveADream”And Kourtney Kardashian wrote quote, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only love can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. MLK Jr.”Alicia Keys also took to Twitter to honor MLK writing quote, “ "Why?" was written for MLK & it beautifully honors his life's work. Today more than ever I share the sentiment #MLKDAY”But it’s not just celebs honoring Martin Luther King. People all over have taken to Twitter to honor Dr. King over the years.One person wrote quote, “MLK day is more important now than ever #BlackLivesMatter”Another said quote, “Happy MLK day. We need to remind ourselves that this day is still SO relevant. So important. Maybe now more than ever.”And another wrote quote, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere". Rest In Power Martin Luther King. It is more important now than ever to defend his legacy and defend the principles for which Dr King fought and died. #MLKDay”And we couldn’t agree more.Whether you have to work, or go to school, or have the day off, try to take a moment to reflect and honor MLK today.Have you seen any celeb posts today on social media that have been particularly moving? Which one of these messages spoke to you the most?Let me know down in the comments below.Then be sure to hit that subscribe button right and the bell to get notified everytime we post! When you’re done with that, click right over here for a brand new video and give this video a thumbs up. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see you next time!







