How to improve your Running with hurdle drills | Learn from an Olympic Medallist | Olympians’ Tips

How to improve your Running with hurdle drills | Learn from an Olympic Medallist

Colleen Quigley is a long-distance runner and specialized in steeplechase. The steeplechase is a 3.000m run with four barriers at every round which have to be jumped over plus one barrier placed in front of a pit of water where you have to step up on the barrier and then launch yourself over the pit and continue to run.

The US athlete is going to show you some exercises for your hip strength and hip mobility which is very important for every runner and especially if you're planning to jump over some hurdles.

