Published on Jul 20, 2018

Événement de rassemblement du Programme Volontaires – Coupe du Monde Féminine U20 de la FIFA, France 2018



The 600 volunteers were gathered in Rennes the 9th of june to launch the Volunteer Programme for the U-20 Women’s World Cup™, France 2018. Erwan Le Prevost, LOC Director, Romain Delieutraz, Volunteer Manager and the FIFA Legend Marinette Pichon were with them during this unforgettable day.