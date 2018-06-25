Will Denmark join France in the Round of 16?

Published on Jun 25, 2018

If Denmark can avoid defeat against France, they'll join their opponents in progressing to the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Will they do it?



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com