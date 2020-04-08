#JeffreeStar #TikTok #AddisonRae

Jeffree Star's Mansion BROKEN INTO By TikTokers?!?

Clevver News
4.66M
987 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 8, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#JeffreeStar #TikTok #AddisonRae

Jeffree Star may not use Tik Tok, but he just called out the Tik Tokkers who claimed they broke into his mansion and he made it clear that he has no time for liars now or ever.

What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my at-home Clevver studio and Jeffree Star just cleared the air on whether Tik Tokers ACTUALLY broke into his house.

And in other Tik Tok news, Addison Rae called out gamer Nate Hill after he wrote and recorded a “hurtful” diss track about her appearance.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to