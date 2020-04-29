#lizakoshy #daviddobrik #single

Liza Koshy Gives Details On Her Dating Life!

Clevver News
4.68M
504 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 29, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#lizakoshy #daviddobrik #single

Liza Koshy is getting candid about her dating life in an all-new interview, but given the current circumstances, it may not be as easy as she had hoped.


Social distancing has caused us to get crafty when it comes to pretty much all of our usual daily routines… work meetings, happy hours and meet-ups have all turned virtual, but how does one with a ‘single’ status navigate the already-challenging world of dating?

Liza Koshy is opening up about her dating life in a new interview, and trust me when I say that she, too, is feeling the struggle.




For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to