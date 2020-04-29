Liza Koshy Gives Details On Her Dating Life!

Published on Apr 29, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#lizakoshy #daviddobrik #single



Liza Koshy is getting candid about her dating life in an all-new interview, but given the current circumstances, it may not be as easy as she had hoped.





Social distancing has caused us to get crafty when it comes to pretty much all of our usual daily routines… work meetings, happy hours and meet-ups have all turned virtual, but how does one with a ‘single’ status navigate the already-challenging world of dating?



Liza Koshy is opening up about her dating life in a new interview, and trust me when I say that she, too, is feeling the struggle.









For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad