Sony Reveals PlayStation 5 Controller - The DualSense

Published on Apr 7, 2020

Sony just announced the PlayStation 5's new next-gen controller, the DualSense. It comes packed with tactile/haptic feedback, a new handy ergonomic redesign, USB-C, and more!



DualSense PS5 controller features:



• USB Type-C charging

•Adaptive triggers with improve actuators/haptic feedback

• Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset

• New Create button

• Touchpad

• Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad

• Improved battery

• Built-in speaker



