Sony Reveals PlayStation 5 Controller - The DualSense

Published on Apr 7, 2020
Sony just announced the PlayStation 5's new next-gen controller, the DualSense. It comes packed with tactile/haptic feedback, a new handy ergonomic redesign, USB-C, and more!
DualSense PS5 controller features:
• USB Type-C charging •Adaptive triggers with improve actuators/haptic feedback • Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset • New Create button • Touchpad • Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad • Improved battery • Built-in speaker