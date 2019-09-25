Best of Ashton Eaton - Olympic Decathlon | Athlete Highlights

Published on Sep 25, 2019

Ashton Eaton claimed Olympic Gold in Decathlon twice. The US athlete came out on top in London 2012 and Rio 2016. We bring you his most incredible performances from the Olympic from Shot Put to Long and High Jump - from Pole Vault to over 100m, 400, and 1.500m to Javelin. Eaton announced his retirement in January 2017.



