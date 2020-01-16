Jeffree Star's Struggling From More Than His Breakup From Nate!

Published on Jan 16, 2020

While we all know that Jeffree Star is going through a lot with his recent breakup, apparently there’s more going on behind the scenes that caused him to cancel his European tour.What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and it’s no secret that Jeffree Star has had a rough start to 2020. In the heartbreaking video he uploaded last week, Jeffree admitted that he and Nate, AKA his “soulmate” split and both were in a state of shock. The video, which Jeffree admitted took him multiple times to film, was emotional and raw and left us all feeling heartbroken for Jeffree and Nate.

And while Jeffree says there is no bad blood between him and Nathan, it’s still been a really difficult time. The news of the breakup came just days after Jeffree abruptly cancelled his European makeup tour with Mmmmitchell for ‘personal reasons’ and deleted ‘wifey to Nathan’ from his Twitter bio! So obviously fans started to speculate. Even after the breakup, rumors were swirling around the internet about why Jeffree was cancelling the tour.But now, Jeffree is making it clear that he cancelled the tour for multiple reasons, not just the breakup. He took to his IG stories to set the record straight and debunk any rumors.Jeffree also went on to remind us that even though he chooses to share a lot with his fans, we don’t always know everything going on in his personal life.Jeffree also further explained why a trip to Europe just wasn’t in the cards for him right now.And we all know how close Jeffree is with his dogs. They mean the absolute world to him so it makes sense that he wasn’t in a place where he could leave them right now.I mean just yesterday Jeffree shared this video on Twitter of him and Da Vinci cuddling and wrote quote, “Dogs are greater than people”But back to his IG story, Jeffree then addressed his breakup and ended the story with a little bit of advice for anyone who needed it.This isn’t the first time this week that Jeffree has shared a message like this. And we couldn’t agree more. We’re just glad Jeffree is doing what’s best for him and taking the time he needs to focus on himself and heal. Tours can always be rescheduled, Europe isn’t going anywhere! It also looks like Jeffree might be taking some time to clear his head in Idaho.He’s sharing pics from Idaho Falls, Idaho, like this one which he captioned “My heart is frozen”And Jeffree’s fans just want him to know that they support him and want him to take all the time he needs to heal.They are taking to Twitter so send Jeffree messages of love.So it’s clear that his true fans know what’s up so hopefully Jeffree just blocks out all the haters and takes all the time he needs to get back to a good place.And at this time, it seems Jeffree is still hurting and healing from many things including his breakup, so how about we send him some love?

Be sure to share some kind words and well wishes down in the comments section. We're sending all our love to Jeffree and Nathan at this time.



