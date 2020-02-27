Storm Reid Talks 'Euphoria' Season 2 & Zendaya! Elisabeth Moss Dishes Details On 'The Invisible Man'

Published on Feb 27, 2020

First you see him, then you don’t! We sat down with the cast of the new horror thriller film, The Invisible Man, and we’ve got all the tea on this suspenseful, timely, and honestly terrifying movie. If you’re a fan of horror movies, you know that all everyone is talking about right now is the new horror thriller film, “The Invisible Man”, that comes out this Friday.And we were lucky enough to talk to the film’s cast members - Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Storm Reid, and don’t worry Euphoria fans, we also asked Storm about Season 2 of the hit HBO show. We’ll get to all of it right here.





