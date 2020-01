Published on Jan 21, 2020

This week on the de-program James digs up an old New York Times report on the CIA's "mighty wurlitzer," their global propaganda network that included hundreds of journalists, editors, academics, publishing houses, newspapers, magazines and front companies. Although the Times piece is, as expected, a limited hangout, it does provide some interesting pieces of the global intelligence propaganda puzzle.