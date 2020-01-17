Why did China invent the Social Credit system?

Loading...
It's a horrible invasion of privacy conjuring images of Orwell's 1984, but why would they implement such a system?My new car channel "Worhtless Whips"https://www.youtube.com/worthlesswhipsShout out to my man Snarky up in shanghai for the street scene, check out his channel:https://youtu.be/WrjG5jrxUr0For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcastsDOCUMENTARY LINKS:Conquering Southern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Conquering Northern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaWhat we could never do in China but can do now:https://youtu.be/aJmcDVHdeowFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJEHow China stole my dreams:https://youtu.be/37eZgb9SuHoFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaWhy do people worship Mao the Mass Murderer?:https://youtu.be/R_ZCf1dZv6gSupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
